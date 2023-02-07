What DMX’s 10-year-old daughter is doing to combat drug addiction

DMX’s 10-year-old daughter launched a GoFundMe to help her create a docuseries on drug addiction.

Sonovah Hillman Jr. recently uploaded a YouTube video titled “Walk on By,” telling a short story about her family’s experience with drugs.

“I lost my aunt and uncle to a fentanyl overdose and my dad to drug addiction,” Hillman said in the YouTube video. “Fentanyl is affecting every gender, race, class and age group.”

“I’m ready to have the conversation that some adults aren’t even ready to have and find out the answers we all want to know,” Hillman continued. “What can we do to help our loved ones get clean, and stay clean?”

In the GoFundMe caption, Hillman spoke more about what she plans to do with the donations she receives.

“I felt like I had to do something to help this crisis. I came up with the idea to do a four-part docuseries on fentanyl and drug addiction,” she said in the GoFundMe caption. “I want to show the world the point of view from a child’s perspective. I know that others are going through some of the same things. I want to reach out and ask for assistance with some of the production costs to get started. These funds will be used for pre- and post-production. All donations are greatly appreciated and will help me get closer to my goal of educating, spreading awareness, and saving lives. #Fenta-NAW.”

DMX died of a drug overdose in April 2021 at the age of 50.