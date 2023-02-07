Video of alleged Quavo-Offset dustup surfaces

The Grammys night drama surrounding the Migos has continued. After the report of a backstage physical altercation between Offset and Quavo surfaced from TMZ, Offset denied the rumor on Twitter.

“What tf look like fighting my brother yal n—-s is crazy,” Offset tweeted.

A few hours later, video of the alleged incident surfaced, with Cardi B, Offset’s wife, screaming “both of y’all are wrong!”

Even with Offset denying getting into a fight with Quavo backstage at the Grammys — footage has now been released of Cardi B yelling: “both of y’all wrong. This is not right! Shut TF UP!!!” pic.twitter.com/tRLN1nWI8J — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 7, 2023

When entertainment reporter Kevin Frazier asked Cardi B what had just happened, she responded she only was talking about how good her outfit looks.

@iamcardib she wasn’t playing with At @OffsetYRN @QuavoStuntin Remember family is everything don’t let the industry come between that👏👏💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/2JQtzwKNvf — Real Street News100 (@News100Real) February 7, 2023

Quavo performed a tribute to his nephew and former Migos group member Takeoff at the Grammys. Reportedly, Offset wanted to join Quavo on stage, and Quavo blocked him, which is what started the disagreement.

The cousins and former group members had a falling out in 2022 when Offset sued the Migos’ label, Quality Control, for the rights to own his own music. Quavo said Offset leaving Migos wasn’t about a label issue, but “loyalty.” He remained vague when sharing why the group was no longer together. When Takeoff died on Nov. 1, many fans wondered if the two would reconnect, but the reunion has yet to happen. Offset and Quavo both spoke at Takeoff’s funeral in November, but at different times.