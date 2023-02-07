Video of alleged Quavo-Offset dustup surfaces

Things remain tense between the remaining members of Migos
Video of alleged Quavo-Offset dustup surfaces
Quavo and Offset look on during a 2015 interview. (Photo credit:Shutterstock.com / hurricanehank)

The Grammys night drama surrounding the Migos has continued. After the report of a backstage physical altercation between Offset and Quavo surfaced from TMZ, Offset denied the rumor on Twitter.

“What tf look like fighting my brother yal n—-s is crazy,” Offset tweeted.


A few hours later, video of the alleged incident surfaced, with Cardi B, Offset’s wife, screaming “both of y’all are wrong!”

When entertainment reporter Kevin Frazier asked Cardi B what had just happened, she responded she only was talking about how good her outfit looks.


Quavo performed a tribute to his nephew and former Migos group member Takeoff at the Grammys. Reportedly, Offset wanted to join Quavo on stage, and Quavo blocked him, which is what started the disagreement.

The cousins and former group members had a falling out in 2022 when Offset sued the Migos’ label, Quality Control, for the rights to own his own music. Quavo said Offset leaving Migos wasn’t about a label issue, but “loyalty.” He remained vague when sharing why the group was no longer together. When Takeoff died on Nov. 1, many fans wondered if the two would reconnect, but the reunion has yet to happen. Offset and Quavo both spoke at Takeoff’s funeral in November, but at different times.

4 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x