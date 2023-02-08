Popular social media collective AMP hosts successful night at Overtime Elite

It was going to be a successful night by Any Means Possible. AMP, the popular online content creator collective, hosted AMP Night at the Overtime Elite league in Atlanta on Feb. 4.

The young group of creators live together in a mansion in metro Atlanta. It’s a trend many content-creating collectives have followed, but what makes AMP unique is all of its members are people of color.

All of the members stream on Twitch, and have multiple YouTube channels. The AMP channel has over 2.67 million subscribers on YouTube.

In October 2022, Cenat became the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch and was later named Streamer of the Year. His special guests have included Lil Baby, 21 Savage, NLE Choppa, DDG and Ice Spice.

21 Savage reagindo a memes de “RICH FLEX” em live com Kai Cenat 😂 pic.twitter.com/GH27aBWChH — Trap Mídias (@Trapmidias) November 10, 2022

Cenat is in the middle of streaming nonstop for the month of February, so he streamed the AMP Night game from his setup.

Dennis is responsible for making the slang term “Rizz” popular, another way of describing successfully flirting.

As for the actual game on AMP Night, the Holy Rams defeated the Cold Hearts 92-89 in an exciting comeback that went to the buzzer. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn finished with 29 points and eight rebounds for the Holy Rams, while Tyler Smith had 35 points for the Cold Hearts. The Cold Hearts’ roster stars Bryce Griggs and Rob Dillingham.

After the game, Agent 00 spoke to rolling out about the Overtime partnership and the future of AMP.

How was AMP Night?

It was cool. Usually, I’m on commentary, but today I was doing interviews and emceeing, so it was nice. A cool switch. It was a good vibe, too. I heard so many positive things from everybody. We had an apparel collab drop, which is pretty dope, too. Overall, it was pretty fun.

When you started AMP, could you have imagined something like this happening?

It’s one thing to imagine it, it’s another thing to be in it. You can imagine it all you want, but the actual feeling of being in it, having all the branding and having everybody show up is unreal.

There are six content creators of color in AMP. What does the collective represent for diversity in the online space?

It’s dope. There aren’t many Ethiopian or Dominican content creators. We all represent something different. We’re all from different parts of the country and continent. Duke’s from South Carolina, Davis is from Atlanta, Kai is from the Bronx and I’m from Toronto. There’s so much talent out there, so it’s cool for people to look at me, or any one of us, and be like, “Yo, if he could do it, I could do it.” Because I had that feeling when I first started watching videos, I was watching people do it, and thought, “I could do that.” Now, I’m doing it. Representation is dope, it’s awesome.