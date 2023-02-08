Martinique Lewis is a travel consultant who’s journeys have been featured on the National Geographic channel in a series titled “Black Travel Across America.” Lewis is a solo taveler and creator of the green book which she will explain in detail in the following interview.

‘Black Travel Across America’ with Martinique Lewis

