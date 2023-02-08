Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg rip into the Grammy Awards

Both Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg took turns ripping into the Grammy Awards as well as the Recording Academy which annually puts on the music awards extravaganza.

Independent of one another, Snoop decried being snubbed by the Recording Academy after three decades of nominations, while Jay-Z said the Grammys failed to appreciate what pop culture deemed a masterpiece album with 4:44.

Snoop remains incredulous that he could possibly be nominated 20 times for a Grammy yet fail to bag a single gold trophy, despite remaining a preeminent force in entertainment since the early 1990s.

On Monday afternoon, Jan. 6, 2023, Snoop posted this for his 80 million Instagram followers:

Jay-Z, meanwhile, spat out ill feelings about the Grammy awards in a rare interview with TIDAL for undervaluing his 13th studio album, 4:44.

“In that moment, I was like, ‘They missed the opportunity,’ because people emulate success,” he told TIDAL. “In that moment, that album, 4:44, was a moment for us to say, ‘Hip-Hop is viewed as a young man’s sport. Now here is this album that could take us into the next sphere.’ I feel like they missed the moment.”

“I didn’t feel bad for myself, because I know it’s the Grammys: I probably won some joints I shouldn’t have won and I probably lost some joints I should’ve won. That’s the way it goes, so I actually had a party. I had a great time, staying out until six in the morning,” he continued.

Snoop has received a tidal wave of support from his fellow entertainers for his career snub from the Grammys. Reality star Donatella, told Snoop that “You won at life,” while actor Jamie Foxx said “You deserve that and more my G!”

Rapper Mr. Capone-E wrote that “They pick they winner. ain’t no people choice,” and actor Hassan Johnson penned “Damn shame.”

Furthermore, rapper Zoe Osama advised Snoop to remain optimistic by penning that “It’s coming,” while rapper Kokane told Snoop that the world recognizes his greatness even though the Grammys do not. “... my ninja, you have become a global phenomenon. … It’s nothing to a Boss Dogg …”