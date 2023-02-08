LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time NBA leading scorer

LOS ANGELES — Amid a constellation of stars that filled Crypto.com Arena, along with a multitude of screaming fans chanting his name, LeBron James sank his vintage mid-range jumper to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.

With 10 seconds left in the 3rd quarter of their home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, King James took the ball from Russell Westbrook and drove past the free throw line where he fired off a shot over Kenrich Williams to land at 38,388 points, one more than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Brimming with star power with the likes of Denzel Washington, Jay-Z, and Lakers legends Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson on the front row, the arena erupted in cheers as James raised both his hand in a triumphant pose.

The game was immediately halted as James was feted with a celebration worthy of a king. As a cavalcade of celebrities and dignitaries rushed up to hug James and shower him with accolades, Abdul-Jabbar and NBA Commissioner walked to the center of the court to officially mark this momentous occasion.

James, who was clearly emotional and fighting back tears, petitioned the crowd to give “The Captain,” Abdul-Jabbar, a standing ovation as he is forced to relinquish the scoring title he’s held since 1984. That night nearly 40 years ago, Magic Johnson, who was also in attendance on this night, gave Jabbar the assist to pass the former scoring champ, Wilt Chamberlain.

After the crowd gave Jabbar a rousing cheer, the stoic 7-foot-1 former center of the Lakers raised the basketball towards the rafters. Abdul-Jabbar then handed the ball over the James in a ceremonial passing of the torch.