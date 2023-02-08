NFL Players Choir set to show off vocals throughout Super Bowl week

In the same week LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, the NFL is showing that its players and alumni are more than just athletes and they have other, more artistic talents as well. The NFL Choir is set to return for two performances during the week of Super Bowl LVII. The first performance is on Feb. 8 at the NFL Honors, and the second performance will be at the 24th Annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration on Feb. 12.

Recently, choir members Bryan Scott, a former Buffalo Bills linebacker, and Mike Martin, a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, spoke to rolling out about singing in the group.

What should people look forward to in the NFL’s Choir performances this Super Bowl week?

Scott: The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration is going to be a night full of inspiration and motivation. Our theme this year is “unstoppable,” and I really love that theme because everyone who tunes in, whether you’re in person or watching on television, is all going through something. But hopefully, they leave with a little bit of inspiration to keep going. Be unstoppable, because you can get through whatever you’re going through.

Martin: I want to make sure everyone has a good time. I’m a good-time guy. We’re going to have some fun. We’re going to bring some excitement to it. We’re just going to keep everything pumped up and to the highest, it can be. That’s one of the things I want to make sure we get out of it, and everyone watching gets out of it.

LeBron James always speaks about being more than an athlete. What type of pride do you all take in showing another side of yourself in the sports world?

Scott: We’re showing the world a different side, another talent we’ve been blessed with. But also I think, more importantly, there are so many negative things that hit the airwaves about athletes, and a lot of positive [is] overlooked. Anytime we are together we try to show this unified front of, “Here, guys. We are trying to live the right way. We love life, we love to laugh, we grow and build off of each other, and it’s just a feel-good story. We’re just trying to spread joy and love.

Martin: Man, we love life. When you’re around people who feel that way, it’s just going to spread among everyone. We were out not too long ago, and we had everyone in line laughing at us because we were loving life. People joined in the conversation, but that’s the thing, we like to make sure folks really feel good about themselves [and] they like getting up in the morning, doing what they have to do for the day, but also getting an opportunity to say, “I love who I am. I’m going to keep it going for as long as I can.”

What are the moments like when everyone harmonizes on key?

Scott: Magical.

Martin: When I got involved with these guys, I asked myself, “Can these guys really sing or are they just a bunch of NFL players? Then, they started hitting harmony, and I’m like, ‘whoa. Okay.’ These are not just big dudes who are standing around and looking good. These guys can actually sing.”