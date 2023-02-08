Proud Family receives backlash for anti-white propaganda in new episode

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” reboot has created interesting conversations since its latest episode. Critics on Twitter make claims that the “Juneteenth” episode in the 2nd season is anti-White and showcases blatant anti-White propaganda, according to a Twitter account named End Wokeness. “Why are they showing this woke BLM propaganda to our kids?” the caption reads.

In the episode, the high school characters joined together to share a rap song debating slavery and reparations, arguing that America “owes” Black Americans for its continued systemic prejudice, racism, and White supremacy. In this episode, Maya, played by actress Keke Palmer, discovers that her adopted dad is a descendant of an enslaver whose statue was recognized outside their school. This prompted her to dig deeper into her history, but she had no luck, as part of her history was erased from official records, books and the internet.

To celebrate Black history month day let me share this awesome clip from Proud Family Louder and Prouder HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH!! pic.twitter.com/lyxwW63Pxr — GalaGuy #Quantumania #DeplatformValidLs (@GalaGuyXD21) February 3, 2023

Twitter users began raging that they wanted to cancel Disney and that the episode was purely critical of race theory. One user stated in response to the widely shared clip of the Juneteenth episode that it’s “time for Disney to cut their losses and leave Florida. As much as they are part of the fabric of that state, they continue to be disrespectful.”

It’s important to note that Black Lives Matter or any national Black or social justice movement was not mentioned during the clip. The clip stemmed from the previous scene showing lead character Penny Proud, played by actress Kyla Pratt, helping to protest the statue of a former enslaver outside her school. In the episode, Proud and her friends share their opinions on some of the travesties of Black history and the horror of slavery. Someone who actually “owns” another living, breathing person shouldn’t be celebrated in any way because it’s blatantly wrong.

This “Proud Family” reboot has earned recognition for recognizing the many issues this country has and giving it a platform. They have also been praised for showing unique family dynamics like same-sex marriage and children with autism. It’s the kind of show we need during this trying time in a constantly divided world. A show that goes out of its way to showcase our Black history and the challenges we face in America is one worth watching.