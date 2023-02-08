Your movie ticket prices may be based on where you sit moving forward

The next time you go to AMC Theatres to watch a highly-anticipated movie, you may be paying a higher price depending on where you sit.

The theater company will implement a new program called Sightline, where ticket pricing will be based on seat location in the auditorium.

According to Variety, front-row seats will be available at a lower price, and seats in the middle of the theater will be sold at a higher price.

Three different seat-pricing options will be available. The first is called Standard Sightline, which is described as seats that are most common in auditoriums. Value Sightline is described as seats that are in the front row of the auditorium, and are available to only AMC Stub members. Preferred Sightline, the third option, is described as seats in the middle of the auditorium and are priced at a premium to standard sightline seats.

If you’re an AMC Stubs A-List member, you’ll be able to reserve seats in the Preferred Sightline section at no additional cost.

New York, Chicago, and Kansas City will be the first to try the initiative on Feb. 10, and then the program will expand to all other AMC theaters by the end of the year.

With theaters struggling to recover from COVID, Sightline is the latest experiment to increase audience attendance and company revenue.