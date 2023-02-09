Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis welcome 2nd baby

Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis have welcomed their baby daughter into the world.

On Feb. 9, Gucci Mane announced the news on his Instagram. “I’m so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS [emoji][emoji] #Daddyprincess [emoji],” Gucci Mane said.

Ka’oir Davis wrote a post of her own, “Our little princess is here! Beautiful & Healthy! ICELAND KA’OIR DAVIS [emoji] 2/8/23.”

The married couple announced on Sept. 9 that they were expecting their second child together.

Ka’oir Davis shared a video on Instagram walking with the test in her hand, and then handed it to Gucci Mane and his face brightens up with a smile.

The couple welcomed their son, Ice Davis, into the world in December 2020. Davis also has an Instagram account with 244K followers and is only following his mom and dad, who manage the page.