Tony and Grammy-nominated artist Joshua Henry discusses his latest love song

Joshua Henry is a three-time Tony and Grammy-nominated Broadway actor. Most recently, he starred in the Broadway revival of Into The Woods, and in December 2022 he starred as Gaston in ABC’s live musical production “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” alongside H.E.R. and Josh Groban.

Henry just released his new single “Can’t Nobody Tell Us Nothin,” which is the first song off his forthcoming second studio album coming this spring.

Henry shares what fans should expect from him later in the year.

Tell us about your new single.

This is honestly the best piece of music I’ve ever released. It was released last month, and it’s about that feeling of being in love, the undeniable feeling of fireworks, and also the intimacy that comes along with that. Only the heart knows that feeling. I got with my friend and producer Theron Feemster on this track and he just lit it on fire. I’m so proud of it.

What does this song tell us about love?

Whether you’re just falling in love, that’s the real fireworks and the feelings you get at the pit of your stomach, like you’re going over a roller coaster. Or whether you’ve been in love for like 20 years, and you can look into someone’s eyes and be like, “You know what, after all this time, I still want you and I still choose you. We’re going to be in this together.” There’s such a big spectrum of what love can be but I think what this song says is whether you’re in love or not, that’s a feeling that we all want. We’re designed for that feeling of connection.

What do you want people to glean from your music?

Musically, I think I’m going even deeper. My previous album GROW was a lot of lust, harmonies, and some incredible beats. I’m picking up my guitar a little bit more and I’m showcasing that. In terms of the message, it’s really about what I’m about, which is organically trying to find ways to grow as much as possible and to keep myself accountable. There’s a song that I’m messing around with right now called “Don’t hurt me.” It’s a message to myself saying watch what you’re saying, watch what you’re eating, and watch what you’re taking from the internet, and it’s looking in the mirror and I’m hearing the voice back saying “Hey, don’t hurt me. Make sure you love me.” I want to put out stuff that has incredible substance and whether you’re 10 or 70, you can listen and be like, “I didn’t just listen to a sick beat, this is something that I can grab onto and apply to my life hopefully.