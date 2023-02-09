Kayla Nicole Jones makes light of being body-shamed for Grammys picture

Kayla Nicole Jones, 21, is a popular social media influencer, wife, and mother of two who has been creating content for nearly a decade. One of her most famous videos stemmed from a hair tutorial spoof on YouTube that showed her hair gelled up into a ponytail pointing upward. The video quickly became an ongoing meme that people continue to reference today.

Since then, she has created a wide range of content that is geared toward making people laugh. Jones is known for making fun of herself in a lighthearted way that shows confidence and body positivity. She knows she isn’t the curviest girl, but she continues to show that women who are thin or quirky are beautiful, too. With over 1.4 million subscribers, she now has her own show on Snapchat called Nicole TV with a segment called “Meme Mom.”

Recently, Jones was invited to the Grammy Awards and her red-carpet look went viral after she shared a picture on her Instagram feed with overseven million followers. Although some of the comments focused mostly on how beautiful she looked, others made comments about her needing a breast job.

Instead of reacting to the negative feedback, she found a way to make light of the situation by updating her profile picture featuring a stick image with a bonnet and long breasts. She also updated her Instagram bio to say, “T—y warrior!! All my life I had to fight.”

Her humor and positivity continue to outshine any negativity and can help others start to love themselves. Her fans quickly jumped in to defend the social media star.

Kayla nicole looked phenomenal at the Grammys. Y’all just hate real bodies bc y’all hate y’all selves!!!! Weirdos…. — KUNDALINI 🌹 (@toogeekedupho) February 7, 2023

I’m not body shaming Kayla Nicole but somebody could’ve taped her boobs up, I mean it is the Grammys 💁🏽‍♀️ — The Talore Banks 🌺 (@therealmktalore) February 8, 2023