Michael B. Jordan shares how he moved forward after breakup with Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were one of social media’s favorite couples until they broke up after dating for a year. Harvey recently got into another relationship with actor Damson Idris, while Jordan has embraced the single life.

Jordan has been keeping himself busy, with Creed III soon to be out in theaters and hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time.

In a “CBS Mornings” interview with Gayle King, Jordan spoke about how he’s handled the breakup with Harvey.

“I think for me it’s just that I was lucky enough to have a lot of work,” Jordan said. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation, not give it any energy and kind of move from that. It was an experience for me to grow and learn.”

Jordan says that he’s confident that many great things will happen for him as he moves forward with life, specifically in 2023.

“I’m in my light now,” Jordan said. “This is my Jordan year, I mean that. This is my year. There’s so much going on, so many blessings and great things. This is at a point in my career where there’s not a lot of people telling me ‘no’ and everything’s wide open.”