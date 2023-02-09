Michael Irvin removed from Super Bowl coverage for alleged misconduct

Michael Irvin, the legendary Dallas Cowboys receiver and Hall of Famer, has been suddenly snatched off NFL Network due to an accusation of misconduct at a hotel in suburban Phoenix this past week.

Irvin and the rest of the media contingent are in town for Super Bowl LVII which will be played in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

The beloved and bombastic sports analyst, who is famous for spitting fire and brimstone in defense of his beloved Cowboys, is being metaphorically benched from reporting on the activities around and during the Super Bowl. A woman has accused Irvin of “misconduct” during a “brief exchange,” although no publication has reported on the specifics of the alleged actions.

“Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media’s vice president of communications, said in a statement, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Worse for Irvin, ESPN has also released a statement saying they will also not allow Irving to report on the Super Bowl for their network. Furthermore, Irvin’s scheduled appearance on the ESPN’s flagship show, “First Take,” has suddenly been canceled.

It must be noted that the Glendale Police Department has told the media that no investigation into the woman’s allegations has been launched as of Thursday, Feb. 9.

A befuddled Irvin denies he did anything wrong and has a scant recollection of the interaction with the woman in question.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin told the Dallas Morning News. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds. We shook hands. Then, I left. … That’s all I know.”

Later, Irvin told the radio station with 105.3 that he cannot recall the totality of the 45-second interaction with the woman after having a “few drinks,” but said the only physical contact with the woman was a handshake.