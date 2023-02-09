5 times Rihanna stole our hearts while performing

5 times Rihanna stole our hearts while performing
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com/ Debby Wong

Rihanna is the halftime act for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in  Glendale, Arizona. Fans are excited to see the pop star rock the halftime show and are anticipating what she may perform. Here’s hoping her repertoire will include fan favorites like “Umbrella,” “Rude Boy,” “What’s My Name” and “Work.” Some people are speculating about which surprise guests might be joining her on stage.

She’s worked with a multitude of other artists, including as Drake, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, T.I., and even Nicki Minaj but chances are slim she’ll be performing with Champagne Papi. Page Six reported that she’ll be going on tour after the big day, but nothing has been confirmed by Rihanna.


Here are five times Rihanna left her mark on stage.

“Love On The Brain” – Billboard Awards 2016


Rihanna not only had a memorable fashion look, but her vocals in this performance were fiery.

“Diamonds” – Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2012

This performance was one of her most fierce appearances and she was able to show off her iconic fashion style as well as her sex appeal.

“Rude Boy” – MTV VMAs 2016

Rihanna’s performance was authentic and raw. Fans truly felt like they were on stage with her.

“Love The Way You Lie, Pt. 2” – Radio1’s Hackney Weekend 2012

Although Eminem wasn’t present to perform the song with her, RiRi’s fans were not disappointed.

“Russian Roulette” – AOL Music Sessions 2010

Here’s another performance of singing a song that’s full of emotion and pain. You can truly feel it with the power in her vocals.

