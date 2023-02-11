Big Sean and Pretty Vee join AT&T for ‘Dream In Black’ in Chicago

Big Sean at AT&T Black Future Maker Celebration in Chicago (Photo Credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

AT&T hosted a Black Future Makers celebration as part of their Dream in Black series in Chicago on February 10, 2023. The celebration hosted by social media star and comedienne Pretty Vee featured a live performance by the multi-platinum recording artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Big Sean. The performance was pre-recorded and will be broadcast at a later date for the public to view across various platforms.

A discussion moderated by Pretty Vee about hip-hop and mental health took place and featured rap artist Add-2 of BFM21, Christopher Lemark founder of Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health and John Caleb Pendleton, florist and owner of Planks and Pistils.


AT&T Dream in Black is a platform that celebrates the culture and the creators who shape it. The platform views the world and creativity through a future forward lens that is rooted in AT&T’s technology which helps to power greater possibilities.

Rolling Out asked Pretty Vee what being a Black Future Maker means to her and how it feels to be working with AT&T. “Being a Black Future Maker means being bold, being daring and being a fighter. This event with AT&T is one for the books. I’ve hosted a lot of events and this one is special because it’s for us.”


Take a look at a few photos from the event below.

