New Edition Legacy Tour 2023 Coming Soon

A 40-year career that has stood the test of time
New Edition Legacy Tour 2023 Coming Soon
Ralph Tresvant performing at Caesars Superdome on Saturday, Jul. 3, 2022. (Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out)

The Black Promoters Collective is one of the business’s top concert and comedy promotion companies. They are responsible for bringing the Night Tour with Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe. In addition, the Millennium Tour turned up with Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, and more.

Coming to stages all across America is the New Edition Legacy Tour 23. Keith Sweat, Tank, and Guy’s original members will accompany New Edition on this tour. New Edition has been in the music industry for 40 years and can still sell out shows and give fans a stellar performance.


Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster or check the Black Promoters collective website for cities and dates.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RaquelArmenta

I’ve gained only within four weeks by comfortably working part-time from home. Immediately when I had lost my last business, mtg I was very troubled and thankfully
following website___________ http://worksite76.blogspot.com/

Last edited 18 minutes ago by RaquelArmenta
0
Reply

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x