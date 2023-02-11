New Edition Legacy Tour 2023 Coming Soon

The Black Promoters Collective is one of the business’s top concert and comedy promotion companies. They are responsible for bringing the Night Tour with Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, and Joe. In addition, the Millennium Tour turned up with Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, and more.

Coming to stages all across America is the New Edition Legacy Tour 23. Keith Sweat, Tank, and Guy’s original members will accompany New Edition on this tour. New Edition has been in the music industry for 40 years and can still sell out shows and give fans a stellar performance.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster or check the Black Promoters collective website for cities and dates.