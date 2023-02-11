Patti LaBelle recalls time she wanted to slap a woman (video)

Patti LaBelle was not having any of it. The legendary singer and entrepreneur recently went on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and spoke about the time she was on “The Tyra Banks Show” in 2008.

On the show, LaBelle picked up a cupcake and said there was paper on it. The woman told LaBelle not to eat the paper.

“Yes, you can’t eat the paper,” the woman said.

LaBelle then put the cupcake down and rolled her eyes at the audience.

“You can’t eat the paper,” Labelle said, which caused the audience to laugh.

LaBelle asked the woman why would she think she could eat the paper. When the woman told her not to eat the paper again, LaBelle rolled her eyes again at the audience.

“You’re the one who wanted to eat the paper,” the woman said.

“I didn’t want to eat the paper,” LaBelle responded, with a puzzled look on her face. “What’s wrong with her?”

LaBelle brought up the moment recently on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“I wanted to slap that heifer so hard,” LaBelle said. “She said, ‘Ms. LaBelle, don’t eat the paper.’ I said, ‘What’s wrong with you, boo? I don’t eat paper.’ ”