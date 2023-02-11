Rihanna shares her next chapter of music will be playful and fun

Apple Music recently hosted a press conference for Rihanna regarding the Super Bowl LVII performance. In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” she opened up about the journey of her preparing for the big day and balancing her career and motherhood. She also enlightened everyone about her approach to her next chapter of music.

She mentioned to Apple Music what has been going on behind the scenes as she prepares for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“I’ve been so focused on the Super Bowl, I forgot my birthday is coming up, I forgot about Valentine’s Day, it’s just been about the Super Bowl. So, a lot of preparation and a lot of moving parts. This is the week that it is being tested. Everyone is just tightening up, everyone is dialing in, and everyone is tuning up; there are a lot of moving parts. There are 300 to 400 people breaking the stage down, building it back up, and getting it out in eight minutes. It’s incredible, it’s almost impossible,” Rihanna shared with Apple Music.

She even expounded on her thought process when it came to performing at the Super Bowl and the emotions she’s been feeling.

“It feels like it could have only been now. When I got the call again to do it this year, I was like, ‘you sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? Like I might regret this.’ When you become a mom there’s just something that happens when you feel like that says you can take on the world, you can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. So, as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage for seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” Rihanna added.

With a seven-year hiatus from performing on stage and releasing an album, fans will be excited to hear that Rihanna will be releasing new music. Although, according to her it won’t be what they are used to.

“Musically, I’m feeling open. I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, and creating. Things that are new and different, things that are off, weird, and might not ever make sense to my fans or the people that know the music I put out. I want to play, [and] I want to have fun. I want to have fun with the music,” Rihanna concluded.