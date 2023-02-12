Founder April Love shares how a cancer diagnosis inspired the Pink Awards

April Love is the founder and CEO of two companies that cater mostly to the entertainment industry. Based primarily in Atlanta, Ask April Love is a brand management and marketing agency while Vanguard Creative Group is a film and television production company. Love also takes pride in being the executive producer of the Pink Awards which is dedicated to philanthropic endeavors and health advocacy.

Love expounded on what drove her to create this foundation and how it’s advancing community objectives.

What compelled you to establish the non-profit foundation?

My road to forming my non-profit, The Pink Awards Foundation, began during my cancer diagnosis. I will never forget the day I showed up for my exam, it was the day after Thanksgiving. … It was barely a week [later] and they called me to come back in. For some reason, this one was a lot more painful. They sent me home and said they would call me to schedule a biopsy. Needless to say, I slept very little that night. She called the next day and confirmed my worst nightmare, it was cancer.

I have always been an independent person but during my year of treatment, I relied heavily on family and friends to give me rides to and from treatment, pick up prescriptions, cook my meals and at some times practically babysit me through the night. As of April 2011, I was informed that I was in remission. I am truly looking forward to sharing my testimony and availing myself to others who will inevitably face the same health challenges I have encountered.

What is the mission of the Pink Awards?

The mission of the Pink Awards is to celebrate Black excellence and shine a light on our current healthcare crisis. This [happened] long before Covid-19 took center stage, [but] I basically married my two passions. I have worked in the entertainment industry for over two decades and I am enamored with the excellence that comes from our culture. I also know I am here for a greater purpose. I was diagnosed with Stage 3 advanced breast cancer, so for me to still be here, my life has to be on purpose and in purpose.

How is the Pink Awards moving the culture forward?

The Pink Awards isn’t your traditional awards show. Yes, this show is entertaining, but there is a true mission behind this show. I know the devastating state we are in as a community. We are losing loved ones to cancer, diabetes, and heart disease every day and it’s not okay. A lot of these illnesses are preventable through lifestyle changes, early detection, and simple education. We perish due to a lack of knowledge. [The Pink Awards] are the epitome of partying with a purpose.