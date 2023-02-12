Donald Trump trashes Rihanna as having ‘no talent’ days before the Super Bowl

Donald Trump was sipping on some serious “hater-aid” when he took off after celebrated singer Rihanna.

Just days before Rihanna is set to light up the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, the former president spoke ill of the singer while ranting on his Truth Social account this past weekend.

“Without her ‘stylist’ she’d be noting. Bad everything, and no talent,” Trump raged, according to The Hill.

Trump’s bizarre and brief tirade was in conjunction with Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson’s hate fest. He tweeted he was offended that Bad Girl RiRi was chosen as the featured performer during the Super Bowl intermission.

“Rihanna spray painted ‘F— Donald Trump’ on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna should not be the halftime performer,” Jackson penned.

Rihanna made it irrefutably clear during Trump’s reign in the White House that she did not like the ex-president and disapproved of his penchant for race-baiting, calling him “immoral” and “mentally ill.” She also reportedly won a court order that prohibited Trump’s camp from playing her music during his campaign for reelection.

The timing of the insults was probably designed to try to knock Rihanna off her pivot. But she’s been too busy readying herself for the big performance and streamlining her award-winning 17-year career into a tight window to worry about Trump’s verbal darts.

“Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what this show’s going to be — a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together. You only have 13 minutes, that’s the challenge, and you’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes,” she told the media during her pre-Super Bowl press conference.