Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes II, win historic Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs are officially the Super Bowl LVII champions. A 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles gave the Chiefs its second Super Bowl since 2020.

A late holding call on the Eagles set up the game-winning field goal with eight seconds left.

This year’s NFL championship featured a lot of Black history. Philadelphia Eagles assistant coach Autumn Lockwood became the first Black woman to coach in a Super Bowl. Agent Nicole Lynn became the first Black woman to represent a Black starting quarterback in a Super Bowl. While Patrick Mahomes II and Jalen Hurts became the first Black starting quarterbacks to face each other in a Super Bowl.

The matchup was even throughout the night as the Chiefs’ No. 1 offense went toe-to-toe against the Eagles’ No. 2-ranked defense. The turf at State Farm Stadium was a large discussion point as many players slipped on the field, and Mahomes twisted his ankle early on.

Rihanna performed the halftime show, her first performance in years as well as her first performance since the birth of her and rapper A$AP Rocky’s son. The pop star remained a bit stationary throughout the performance on fancy moving platforms, but a representative from her team confirmed she was pregnant with a second child during the performance, according to The Hollywood Reporter.