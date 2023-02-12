Rihanna is pregnant again

A herd of Super Bowl viewers practically stampeded onto social media with the belief that superstar singer Rihanna was pregnant again while watching her halftime show.

Well, it turns out that the mass fans’ speculation was accurate this time. Rihanna announced through her representative that she is pregnant with her second child just eight months after delivering her first on May 13, 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bad Gal RiRi put on a magnetic performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, singning many of her no. 1 Billboard hits such as “Diamonds,” “Work,” “We Found Love” and “Where Have You Been.” Fans, however, immediately discerned that her midsection was full and round.

The “Rude Boy” singer also gave off hints that she was expecting again by rubbing her stomach a couple of times during her visually spectacular performance.