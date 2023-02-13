2 teenagers arrested in Louisiana mass shooting that wounded a dozen people

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police arrested two 19-year-olds for a mass shooting that left 12 people wounded at a nightclub in January 2023.

According to the New York Post, Nikeal Franklin and Jy’Shaun Jackson were arrested on Feb. 10. Franklin was charged with 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder and Jackson was charged with 12 counts of being a principal to attempted first-degree murder.

On Jan. 22, 2023, gunshots were fired in the early morning hours at the Dior Bar & Lounge in Baton Rouge. Most of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting was not a random act of violence and that it was targeted.

Prior to the shooting, the nightclub advertised a Southern University and Louisiana State University-themed party for the school’s students beginning the new semester. A spokesperson for both universities said that the club event wasn’t affiliated with either school.