Trey Songz and others sued for $25M over sexual assault claim

Trey Songz is facing a $25 million lawsuit over a sexual assault allegation that occurred at a party in March 2016.

The lawsuit is linked to a sexual battery lawsuit that was filed by Jane Doe in February 2022, which claims Songz, whose real name is Tremaine A. Neverson, raped her at the party.

Doe’s lawsuit is similar to the first one she filed, saying that she and Neverson of Petersburg, Virginia, hooked up at a party and agreed to go upstairs for what she thought was consensual sex on the night of March 24, 2016. Instead of routine intercourse, however, the singer allegedly tore her pants off, threw her on the floor face down, held her down, and forced anal penetration that was “brutal.” She said she screamed from the pain, the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit filed in February 2022 was dismissed after Songz’s attorneys said it was past the statute of limitations and as a result, it was dropped in November 2022.

According to a statement given to Rolling Stone, Doe’s attorney called out Atlantic Records and 300 Entertainment as defendants in the new lawsuit for ignoring the accusations against the singer throughout the years.

“This case is much more than about one singer and one viciously abused sexual assault survivor who has the courage to take action,” Doe’s attorney, George Vrabeck, said in a statement. “It’s also very much about the systematic sexual abuse in the music industry and the music industry’s complicity in silencing sexual abuse survivors. It’s virtually impossible to believe that those executives are not and were not aware of the institutionalized sexual abuse.”