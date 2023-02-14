Say what?!? Candace Owens compliments, defends Rihanna

Owens ripped into conservatives for disparaging Rihanna’s performance and gestures
Say what?!? Candace Owens compliments, defends Rihanna
Candace Owens (Image source: Instagram – @realcandaceowens)

Seeing Candace Owens give a Black person a compliment is sort of like seeing the sun rise on the wrong side of the Earth or watching a thunderstorm erupt indoors. The brain just can’t compute.

There were many minds trying to perform the mental gymnastics it takes to wrap their brains around Owens defending and supporting Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show performance on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.


Moreover, Owens chastised conservative Americans who pelted Rihanna with insults for allegedly promoting out-of-wedlock births and for some of her risqué gestures like tapping her posterior. Their disparagement is proving to be inconsequential since Bad Girl RiRi had higher viewership for her halftime show (118.7 million) than the actual Super Bowl game (113 million) — which, by the way, became the third most-watched TV program in American history.

Owens gave Rihanna her flowers for, among other things, simply being fully clothed.


Owens took it a step further and said she’s always had an affinity for the sultry singer who announced after the Super Bowl that she will have her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The conservative commentator took the rare stance of lighting into fellow ultra-right folks for picking apart Rihanna’s performance. Former President Donald Trump, for example, said on his own social media platform this past week that Rihanna had no “talent.” Rihanna, of course, was a very vocal critic of Trump’s policies while he was in the White House.

There were many folks, especially those who never thought they would never agree with any stance Owens takes, who concurred with Owens’ sentiments about the 34-year-old singing sensation.

