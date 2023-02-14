The top Super Bowl commercials from 2023 with Black stars

There are a lot of things to look forward to when watching the Super Bowl. Besides the actual game, people are interested in the star appearances, as well as the halftime performance. Another highly anticipated activity? Watching the commercials.

Some of the funniest, most interesting, and sometimes strange commercials appear during this time. Speaking from a Black perspective, there were some good commercials that featured, athletes, actors and artists that caught the eyes of viewers, and here’s a look at a few of them.

ULTRA Club, ‘New Members Day’

The Michelob ULTRA commercial was golf-centered but featured Black athletes from different sports such as basketball and tennis. The commercial included Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike, and tennis legend Serena Williams.

Uber One, ‘One hit for Uber One’

Diddy was the star of the Uber Eats commercial and put his knack for finding talent to the test. Montell Jordan, Kelis, and Haddaway were also featured in the commercial.

T-Mobile, ‘New year. New neighbor.’

In a commercial about neighbors, actor Donald Faison showed off his singing and dancing skills.

Doritos, ‘Jack’s New Angle’

Jack Harlow decides to make a career change by playing the triangle. Missy Elliot drops in for a quick cameo asking Harlow, “You gone quit rap for a triangle,” while later on Sway Calloway praises the rapper for his triangle skills.

Workday, ‘Big Game Spot: Rock Star’

The Workday commercial highlighted some of the old and new of the rock genre to take aim at the people who use the term “rock star” loosely. Gary Clark Jr. had a cameo in the commercial, showing that he’s a true rock star among other legends.