How U.S. Bank business access advisor Micae Brown is supporting Black customers

Micae Brown is the business access advisor for U.S. Bank. Brown is one of nine BAAs working with the Black community in strategic cities across the country, helping redefine how U.S. Bank serves diverse communities. BAAs are responsible for addressing the three most prominent gaps that limit business growth and employment opportunities: information, connections and capital.

As a business access advisor, what is your mission?

To ensure that we equip our Black business owners with the education, the tools, and the access necessary to flourish and thrive.

Why is access an issue that you’re providing a solution for?

Access is a term that we use broadly, but it’s important. It could be as simple as having access to a banker. A lot of us don’t even have that personal relationship with a banker or know that we can build one to help us and assist us with our business goals, access to tools and education. A lot of us don’t know where to start when we’re trying to grow our business or diversify our revenue streams. We don’t have access to those tools, and I’m here to ensure that I could be that conduit and that middle person to guide you in the right direction to give you the tools that you need to accomplish your goals.

How should people build relationships with a banker?

Starting a relationship with a banker is easier than you think. All you have to do is walk into a branch, and your local branch should be welcoming you with [open]arms and tell them, “Hey, I have a business, and here’s the solution I’m trying to provide. How can your institution help me deliver my solutions and products and services to my client?” The business bankers are well-equipped to give you the best advice possible to navigate you through the array of products that we have to help you accomplish your business goals.

What should people think about bringing when establishing a relationship with a bank?

Keep your eyes wide open and come prepared with a business plan. If you don’t have one, then ask for help on how to develop one, any type of paperwork that you’ve already established within your business, profit, and loss statements, balance sheets, tax returns, all the proof that you are a legitimate business. Also, bring in your pitch. So even if you don’t have all of those things on paper, and a lot of times [people] don’t come with paperwork and that’s OK, we can fix that. Come with your A-game. Your A-game is telling them about what you’re providing, what services are you providing to the community, or your products and services. Be yourself and know what you want to accomplish.

Rolling out’s Paperwork Project presents Business Boulevard, sponsored by U.S. Bank, is Tuesday, Feb. 21.

To attend the event, where Stephen and other Black business owners will be, please register at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/RollingOutBusinessBoulevard