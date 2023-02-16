Dr. Renita Barge Clark represents Black debutants entering Detroit society

Debutants help dismantle the stereotypes placed on young Black women regarding social status, intellectual ability and charitable contributions. Dr. Renita Barge Clark has been charged with the responsibility of introducing accomplished young women on public platforms to highlight their achievements and aspirations as the co-founder and president of The Cotillion Society of Detroit, a 501c3 non-profit organization in Detroit, Michigan.

Clark is a board-certified physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology and a volunteer director of Medical Services for the University Liggett School in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. Her extensive leadership experience led her to examine the impact that debutante balls have on young Black women. Clark shared with rolling out the excitement generated by her organization, preparing to showcase 29 young girls who have embarked on their training and culminating in being presented to society.

Why is being a debutant a tradition that black culture has embraced?

A debutant was usually catered to a young lady who has reached the age of maturity and was being presented by her family to the community to let them know that she was eligible to be married. We have since taken that basic premise and extrapolated the best out of that where we allow young women to be presented to polite society, but for a different reason, not to say that they’re ready to be married, but to acknowledge all of their accomplishments, and everything that they have done thus far to reach the level of being a young lady in society.

What are some of the expectations for young women who wish to participate in this cultural tradition?

Even if you cannot go to some of these locations in person, you may be able to visit them by way of technology. There are so many virtual platforms available, and we know that the public library can access computers and Wi-fi, so that’s one avenue where you can still garner some of these same experiences without going through a formal program like the Debutant Club.

Can you describe what the show’s run feels like on the day of the debutant?

I just have a sense of goosebumps going down my spine on the day of the actual cotillion. The young ladies are dressed like Cinderellas and [accompanied] by their mothers and fathers, or father figures or mother figures adorned in formal attire. They have male escorts who are dressed in tuxedos, so everyone looks their finest and very dapper. The confidence exuded just in the attire alone is incredible. The feeling of grandeur and elegance is a mechanical component inside the Masonic Temple where it takes place. The young ladies will undergo a series of dances with their male escorts and their father figures. Then the culmination of our program is a fantastic song, [Sammy Davis’] “Hello Detroit.” It’s like welcoming young ladies to society.