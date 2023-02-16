Michael Jordan gave record $10M to charitable foundation

Michael Jordan, universally considered the greatest player in NBA history, is making the largest single contribution ever to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Jordan is donating a record $10 million to the children’s charitable foundation to coincide with his 60th birthday.

The six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP, who also set the record with 10 scoring titles in 15 seasons, was notoriously apolitical and socially neutral during his playing days. But he has been much more conspicuous with his philanthropy since his retirement, providing large donations to political parties, assisting with the building of medical centers in his home state, and now with the bestowing of mammoth funds to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” the Charlotte Hornets owner said in a statement obtained by CNN.

“Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration. I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true.”

According to the news outlet, Jordan first made his contribution to Make-A-Wish inconspicuously in 1989. He has “granted hundreds of wishes to children all over the world,” according to the organization.

Jordan was named a Make-A-Wish ambassador “for the life-changing impact he has had on Wish Kids and their families” in 2008.

“Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.

“We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true.”