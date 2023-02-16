Rihanna defends calling her son ‘fine’

This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Rihanna is the reigning princess of pop culture due to major milestones in her life recently.
First, of course, was the birth of the singer’s son with A$AP Rocky in May of 2022. Secondly was her grand performance at Super Bowl LVII in suburban Phoenix on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, where the “Rude Boy” singer revealed that she is pregnant with her second child. Thirdly, was the visually stunning photo spread featuring Rihanna, Rocky and their son — whose name they’ve yet to reveal — on the cover of British Vogue magazine.
We don’t even need to mention her makeup and fashion lines, which catapulted the Fenty Beauty and Fenty x Savage owner past the billion-dollar plateau as a businesswoman.
Despite her uninterrupted upward trajectory as a brand, there was still some pushback when she described her son as “fine,” and she quickly retorted, as is her custom.
Still reveling in the residual euphoria from the Super Bowl, Rihanna had the time to respond to fan input. On Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, she posted a photo from her family’s British Vogue cover shoot and penned in the caption, “my son so fine! Idc idc idc!”
A detractor queried curiously, asking, “who calls a baby fine?”
Rihanna, 34, responded emphatically by writing, “his mother!!!”
Another fan opined that the tyke “more like cute [and] adorable” since he’s not a “grown man.” Rihanna wrote back, saying, “you just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!”
The “Diamond” singer, who is famously equipped with a razor-sharp tongue, went easy on her critics, probably because she’s in a good space these days.