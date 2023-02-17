Simone Edwards, WNBA’s 1st Jamaican player, dies at 49

The sports world is mourning the loss of Simone Edwards. Edwards, 49, who was the WNBA‘s first Jamaican player. The league announced her death on Feb. 16.

“We are saddened by the passing of our very own Simone Edwards,” the Seattle Storm team account tweeted. “Our ‘Jamaican Hurricane’ was a warrior on and off the court. With her indefatigable energy & optimism, she brought happiness to so many. Our thoughts & condolences are with Simone’s family and loved ones at this time.”

Edwards was a member of Seattle’s first team in 2000. She previously tried out for the New York Liberty three years prior to making the Storm’s roster, according to The Seattle Times.

While the cause of her death hasn’t been shared, Edwards was diagnosed with ovarian cancer after experiencing pain in her back and in her neck, according to Survivornet. Edwards said the pain got so severe, she wept uncontrollably. After her diagnosis, she urged people to listen to their bodies and get checked out if they feel something is off.

Last day of radiation!! Here being the unstoppable me. Still fighting until victory is mine.I do not own the rights to this song Posted by Simone Edwards on Friday, October 1, 2021

In 2017, the 6-foot-4 athlete released the Unstoppable autobiography, which took a deep dive into her upbringing through a “gang-infested village” in Kingston, Jamaica.

In the past few years, Edwards had been doing speaking engagements in Atlanta, and the City Council recognized her in 2019 for being the WNBA’s first Jamaican player.

Edwards won the 2004 WNBA championship with the Storm before retiring in 2005.