David A. Sanders shares the value of City Colleges of Chicago

David A. Sanders is the president of Malcom X College and School of Health Sciences in Chicago. Sanders is a bold visionary and believes that everyone is deserving of a quality education. He is passionate about creating leaders and providing the support needed for high achievement. Rolling out spoke with Sanders about his leadership style, why city colleges are a good choice and what he has learned in his position.

Please describe your leadership style.

I believe in service and leadership by example. I believe in City College of Chicago’s mission to be recognized as the city’s most accessible higher education engine of socioeconomic mobility and racial equity — empowering our communities to take part in building a stronger and more just city. I believe it is incumbent upon leadership to set a bold vision and chart that course to get there by removing any all barriers to access from cost to housing and academic support. As the leader at Malcolm X College and a Black man, I work very hard to model excellence so as to inspire our students.

What is your mission statement?

Malcolm X College provides accessible liberal arts and health focused education that fosters personal and professional achievement. Our goal is to impact the community and ensure we establish solid pathways to career opportunities as well as transfers for 4-year universities. My students are tomorrow’s leaders in every way.

What three skills are critical for the future executive you hire for your organization?

Aspirational leadership that is authentic, passionate and unwavering determination; and strong interpersonal communication skills.

Why are Chicago City Colleges a good choice for an advanced education?

City Colleges offer tremendous opportunity for students of all races, creeds, colors, religions, backgrounds and orientations to achieve their academic goals and objectives. This is supported by the work of the colleges to develop, and in the case of Malcolm X, to activate equity plans to eliminate barriers, hindrances and obstacles for students. In addition, the quality of education at City Colleges is among the best in the country and it enables students to achieve their education goals at a cost significantly lower than our educational peers.

What is the most poignant lesson you have learned in your leadership position?

Set an ambitious vision and a strong course for success, work at being better every day, and believe in yourself and others. As a man of faith and education, I know, we can move mountains and achieve our objectives. If you remain dedicated and committed to excellence, establish and maintain a culture of excellence—excellence eventually will overtake your organization. Malcolm X College is excellence in action.