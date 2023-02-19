100 Black Men of America Atlanta chapter remember Thomas Dortch

When the news of Thomas Dortch’s. death was announced on Feb. 15, many chapters of the 100 Black Men of America organization were in Nashville for the Nissan Ready event. The program featured a mentoring component of teach and enhance life skills for Black men.

Before the program, all participants stopped for a solemn moment of silence for Dortch who was 72 when he succumbed to a protracted battle with cancer.

Between events at Nissan Stadium, Atlanta chapter representatives Tim Jones, Ray Singer and Lionel Je Woodyard spoke to rolling out about Dortch’s legacy.

Would you share about your relationship with Thomas Dortch Jr.?

Woodyard: I first met Thomas W. Dortch at Atlanta Junior college with one of our former members. Thomas came over to Atlanta Junior College, he was working with [Sen.] Sam Nunn’s office in Washington DC. At that time 100 Black Men had not started officially in Atlanta. When we did start, Thomas Dortch was one of the founders of the Atlanta chapter. We will definitely forever miss him as a member of The 100.

Singer: I had the opportunity to meet Chairman Dortch in 2002 when I was first employed by the organization. He was a quiet assassin and a silent mentor to me. When I had issues, whether it be about my personal life or anything, I can reach out to Chairman Dortch. He is someone who you can say is going to be truly missed and irreplaceable, to be quite honest with you. He led by example, and our young people are going to miss him. We all are going to miss him so very much.

Jones: I got the opportunity to meet Chairman Dortch when I became the principal of Best Academy. He served in my life as a mentor and a role model. I got the opportunity to talk to him on many occasions. He was a visionary. He was a futurist. He believed in a simple concept of getting things done by using every means he had to himself and to others. He was a resource, and I will miss him forever.