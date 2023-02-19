Ice-T has harsh response after getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (photo)

Gangsta rap pioneer-turned-TV icon, Ice-T, delivered some hard words, straight with no chaser, when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ice-T,, who once penned a controversial song called “Cop Killer” in the early-1990s only to play a cop in the classic film New Jack City and then later with “Law & Order: SVU,” was ecstatic when he was honored in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles with his wife, Coco, and daughter by his side.

The L.A. native-born Tracy Morrow, 65, was once affiliated with the infamous Bloods gang before enlisting in the Army and cutting ties to the street life. Recently, he was immortalized as entertainment luminaries flanked him during the ceremony, including Chuck D of Public Enemy, Ice Cube, Russell Simmons, comedian Mike Epps and fellow “Law & Order” star Mariska Hargitay.

Ice-T, also showed what his street plaque would look like to his 1.1 million Instagram followers.

Later, after taking photos with his esteemed friends, Ice-T, took off like a missile at the haters who he said motivated him to heights he’d never have gotten to without them.

As my brother @icecube says.. “I gotta say, today was a good day..” Thank you Dick Wolf and Mariska. And all the love Worldwide! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/LdCRkrp7sr — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 18, 2023

“It’s fuel,” Ice-T first explained to Fox News. “I eat haters for food.”

The rapper, who founded the unique heavy metal rap band, Body Count, back in the 1990s before legendary actor Charlton Heston tried to get him canceled for rapping against the police, said the efforts to destroy him turned out to be futile.

“They’ve been trying to cancel me for 40 years … I’m difficult to cancel,” he continued. “I’ve already let everybody know all my flaws, all my vices and people rock with it. When someone tells me you can’t do it, that means I got to do it.”

“I really want to thank the mother—— haters, ’cause you really make me get up in the morning and be the best I can be,” he shared. “All the naysayers, all the people that wanted to end my career, now I’m on the Walk of Fame. -and that’s the motivation. You got to let the haters motivate you,” Ice-T shared as the crowd roared with applause. “If it wasn’t for the haters, I definitely wouldn’t have pulled this off, I swear to God. Thank you so much. I’m going to give you so much more to hate in the future, trust me. I love y’all.”

Hargitay also gave a riveting testimony about her unbreakable friendship with Ice T.

“The reason that you have fame in my heart is because you are the OG of friendship,” Hargitay said according to People. “You are my real deal, my true-blue, authentic, unshakable friend, and I cannot tell you what that means to me.”