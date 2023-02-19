Karl Malone cooked at NBA All-Star Weekend for past sexual indiscretion

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Karl Malone was fileted and deep-fried on social media during his appearance at the NBA All-Star Weekend because of his heinous sexual indiscretions that involved a teen girl in the 1980s.

ESPN’s Bomani Jones, who now hosts the show “Game Theory With Bomani Jones,” excavated a long-buried secret about Malone, then a 20-year-old college sensation at Louisiana Tech in 1983. According to Rolling Stone magazine, Malone had impregnated his 13-year-old girlfriend Gloria Bell, but then denied paternity. Bell’s family decided to decline to press charges against Malone but instead sued Malone because he was about to be a multimillionaire, which came to fruition when he was drafted by the Utah Jazz.

Malone decided to settle out of court with the stipulation that he’d deny he was the father and the story quickly withered away. He was also a deadbeat to his son, Demetress Bell, who Malone only acknowledged when he was an adult and made it to the NFL.

Malone was also sued by a woman named Bonita Ford, who he had twins Daryl and Cheryl Ford with in 1980. Malone was reportedly held in contempt of court and agreed to another out-of-court settlement. He was also a deadbeat to the twins.

The irony was that the story refused to die altogether and sprang up in Malone’s life like weeds in the cracks of sidewalks. Daryl and Cheryl Ford were good enough to play basketball at Louisiana Tech, with Cheryl Ford enjoying a 10-year WNBA career and winning three championships with the Detroit Shock.

Malone eventually acknowledged his twins in 1998. Malone, according to Rolling Stone, said, “I didn’t handle it right; I was wrong… Father Time is the biggest thief out there and you can’t get it back.”

This is the reason for the intense backlash that Malone is getting because he agreed to be a judge during the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest now that the festivities have returned to Salt Lake City. He is the third-leading scorer of all time and voted to the NBA Top 50 and Top 75 teams as one of the greatest ever.

Therein lies the quagmire that the league office finds itself in: how they agreed to let the retrobate of a man represent the NBA when he was the scourge of the league when he played.

