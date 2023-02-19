Fans have fun after White player Mac McClung won Slam Dunk contest (video)

Mac McClung has become an overnight NBA sensation after the minor league basketball player became the first such player to enter the NBA All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Contest.

McClung, a White basketball player, further cemented his star power when he went on to deliver some awe-inspiring aerial acrobatics on his way to winning the dunk contest over the mountainous players.

The 6-foot-2 McClung already had a massive YouTube and social media following due to his spectacular slam dunk competition theatrics in high school and college. Unfortunately, the Virginia-born and bred McClung was relegated to the NBA’s G-League until this past week when he signed a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

A multitude of fans went crazy on social media as casual NBA watchers had never heard of MccClung and subsequently were riveted at the relatively unknown player’s astounding hops and mid-air creativity.

Every dunk by MAC MCCLUNG in his almost flawless victory at the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest Tap the glass over 2 people: 50

360 windmill: 49.8

Double Pump Reverse: 50

540!!!: 50 And made every dunk on the first try

SHAQ: "He saved the dunk contest" pic.twitter.com/5RGjujUCMU — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 19, 2023

gonna tell my kids this was mac mcclung pic.twitter.com/iKaRMWVak6 — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) February 19, 2023