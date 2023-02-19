Fans have fun after White player Mac McClung won Slam Dunk contest (video)

McClung arduous rise to the NBA is considered storybook
Mac McClung (Image source: YouTube/GMA)

Mac McClung has become an overnight NBA sensation after the minor league basketball player became the first such player to enter the NBA All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Contest. 

McClung, a White basketball player, further cemented his star power when he went on to deliver some awe-inspiring aerial acrobatics on his way to winning the dunk contest over the mountainous players.


The 6-foot-2 McClung already had a massive YouTube and social media following due to his spectacular slam dunk competition theatrics in high school and college. Unfortunately, the Virginia-born and bred McClung was relegated to the NBA’s G-League until this past week when he signed a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

A multitude of fans went crazy on social media as casual NBA watchers had never heard of MccClung and subsequently were riveted at the relatively unknown player’s astounding hops and mid-air creativity.


