Nissan Ready teaches young Black men important life skills

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Nissan, in collaboration with 100 Black Men of America, hosted a group of young Black and Hispanic students from around the country to teach life skills as part of the Nissan Ready program on Feb. 16.

“With the previous event we hosted, the young men enjoyed it, but when we look back on it, we were like, ‘How effective and how much did it really prepare these high school students who were headed to college?’ ” said Tara Thomas, Nissan’s diversity, equity and inclusion senior manager. “Even as Nissan has shifted and how we support our diversity partners, we thought, ‘We can’t keep doing what we did five years ago.’ I would hope, honestly, in 2028, we’re not hosting a Nissan Ready event. I hope they will be current and relevant for that period.”

This year’s Nissan Ready event, hosted by WTVF NewsChannel 5 reporter Levi Ismail, included lessons on dining etiquette, business casual attire, presenting yourself, how to conduct yourself on social media, navigating in the corporate world, as well as a panel on the state of the Black man.

“We have to stay relevant because if we don’t, we’ll lose our boys,” Thomas said. “That’s exactly what we don’t want to do. I’m saying that being an African American mom. … I’m raising my kids based on my point of reference, and I have to educate myself because I can’t raise them like a ’90s kid. It doesn’t work. So with Nissan Ready, it’s the same concept. We have to grow and we have to change.”

The panels were held at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans. All of the young men were wearing collared shirts and blazers. After a tour of the stadium and the life lessons were given, the group went to the National Museum of African American Music and Topgolf for an afternoon of leisure and exploration.

For young mentees searching for direction, 100 Black Men of America is an invaluable organization. The organization has been instrumental in guiding Johntae Wallace. Wallace is a high school senior and has been a part of the organization’s Washington, D.C. chapter since ninth grade. He plans to study mass communications in college and become a sports broadcaster.

“I got that dream through the 100 [Black Men of America],” Wallace said. “One of my mentors, Mr. David Bowers, gave me inspiration to take the initiative with my life … mentors will always want to help and provide you with the tools because everyone doesn’t know everything.”

The senior also shared his appreciation for Nissan sponsoring the event.

“Hearing from the Nissan professionals inspired me,” Wallace said. “Growing up, I didn’t really have mentorships, so seeing Nissan come in and shed light on our culture and tell us we can do everything no matter where we come from, they’ve helped us tremendously.”