50 Cent reaches settlement with lawsuit over false penis enhancement claims

50 Cent and the Shade Room have reached a settlement in connection with a lawsuit that focused on allegedly false penis enlargement claims.

In September 2022, 50 Cent filed a lawsuit against plastic surgeon Angela Kogan and her company, Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa. 50 claims he and Kogan took a picture because he believed she was a fan, but she used the image to promote her business.

In August 2022, The Shade Room published an article about the rise of Brazilian but lifts and penis enhancements, and the story included the picture that 50 Cent and Kogan took together. The lawsuit alleged that Kogan used the picture to promote her business without permission and falsely implied he had penis enlargement surgery.

In November 2022, 50 Cent addressed the lawsuit on Instagram, revealing the start date for the trial and saying “Yeah my d— is a BIG DEAL.”

50 Cent agreed to settle against the blog saying he wanted an apology and money from the website for “exacerbating the penile implant saga.” It is unclear how much he’ll receive from The Shade Room in the settlement.

He is still suing Kogan for taking the picture and suggesting he had the surgery.