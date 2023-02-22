Dancer Jennifer Jones gives details about her beauty routine

Along with Jennifer Jones being the first Black Radio City Music Hall Rockette, she is also an author, dancer and cancer survivor. With beauty standards constantly changing over the years, she chooses to take a natural route most of the time when it comes to her hair and skin care routine. In addition, Jones has other products she likes to use as well.

When it comes to the natural approach, Jones chooses to feed her body nutrients that aid in healthy skin and hair. She briefly elaborated on what this regimen consists of.

“I take wheatgrass shots and drink fresh vegetable juices daily. I also make a habit of drinking hot water with lemon, as well as ginger and turmeric tea,” Jones shared.

She also takes pride in making her own body and hair tonic where she focuses on hydration and boosting moisture. Although she didn’t share the ingredients of the tonic she uses, she calls her beauty routine an “all-inclusive regimen.”

Jones shared her favorite brands.

Pattern Beauty

Launched by Tracee Ellis Ross in 2019, Jones Pattern’s products have changed her life. Ross has over 15 products that help cleanse, moisturize and style curly, coily, and tight textured hair. The products can be found on their website as well as Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and Macy’s.

Medik8

Known for inventing the CSA philosophy, this brand preaches using a vitamin C plus sunscreen during the day and a vitamin A product by the evening. Jones opened up about using this brand the most when it comes to her skin care needs.

According to their website, vitamin C provides antioxidant protection and helps to stimulate collagen production. This in return blocks the development of pigment resulting in a brighter and more radiant skin complexion. The daily use of sunscreen is important because the sun causes about 80% of aging according to Medik8. Their sunscreen is known for its non-sticky texture. Vitamin A simply acts as a retinol and is best to use while you are sleeping.

Wishtrend mandelic acid

Jones also mentioned using this product when it comes to using a daily toner for her face. The water-based product from Wishtrend is a mild exfoliant that preps the skin for the day. The product is also known for reducing hyperpigmentation and helps with anti-aging.