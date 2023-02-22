ESPN predicts Bronny James to be selected for top 10 of the NBA Draft

Bronny James‘ professional stock has shot up. The Sierra Canyon senior, and son of LeBron James, is being considered for selection in the top 10 of the 2024 NBA Draft by ESPN draft guru Jonathan Givony.

“Bronny James is now a projected top 10 pick, thanks to the significant jump he’s made at Sierra Canyon,” Givony tweeted, “developing into arguably the best perimeter defender in his class, while making strides with his shooting and playmaking.”

Bronny James is now a projected top-10 pick thanks to the significant jump he's made at Sierra Canyon, developing into arguably the best perimeter defender in his class while making strides with his shooting and playmaking . Full 2024 mock draft on ESPN: https://t.co/Cw5AcgxiKy pic.twitter.com/4DNo1TOtDx — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 22, 2023

Bronny James a Top-10 pick in 2024? 👀 @DraftExpress breaks down his big jump and the rest of the draft class on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/DQkNUxlawk pic.twitter.com/QG6zEIclAB — ESPN (@espn) February 22, 2023

His father, LeBron, has said he wants to play on the same floor as his son in the NBA before he retires. The 38-year-old is currently in his 20th season, and recently surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Bronny has spent the majority of his high school career ranked top 50 in the country. He’s currently the No. 34 senior in America, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-3 guard was also recently named a McDonald’s All-American.

Some fans, like when Bronny was named an All-American and to Team USA for the Nike Summit, have objections to the latest mock draft.

“Bronny arguably has never been the best player on his team while at Sierra Canyon,” Wildwood School boys basketball coach Aaron Gillett tweeted.

Through his four years on the varsity basketball team, Bronny has played with NBA players Ziaire Williams and BJ Boston, and UCLA freshman guard Amari Bailey, who has averaged 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season. Bailey was the No. 9 player in the 2021 high school class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. This season, the Blazers have Isaiah Elohim, who is the No. 12 junior in the country, according to 247.

Other fans defended Bronny.

“Y’all acting like Bronny is Jeffrey and Marcus Jordan,” Twitter user Misha tweeted. “That man really can ball, stop the cap.”

For reference, Jeffrey was the No. 97-ranked guard in Illinois for the class of 2007, according to ESPN, and was not ranked for overall players in Illinois or his region. Marcus was the No. 278 prospect in the country for the class of 2009, according to 247Sports.

Bronny has taken a leap every single year and I’m supposed to believe he won’t take another one next year that’ll solidify him as a nba player for years to come ? Lol people wanna hate him for his last name it’s hilarious — Coach B (@_bnice11) February 22, 2023

Some fans see Bronny as an eventual NBA player, but not as a lottery draft pick.

I had Bronny late 1st round so him going lotto not even that much of a stretch *TO ME* — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) February 22, 2023