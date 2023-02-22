Nipsey Hussle’s murderer Eric Holder has been sentenced

Reputed gang member Eric Holder has been convicted in the ambush shooting death of Nipsey Hussle in broad daylight in March 2019.

Holder, who is a member of the notorious Los Angeles Crips street gang, was found guilty of shooting and killing Hussle, the life partner of actress Lauren London, outside of his Marathon Clothing store at the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slausson Avenue.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke ordered Holder to serve 25 years to life in state prison for murdering Hussle and an additional 25 years to life based on a sentencing enhancement because he used a gun in the commission of the crime.

The Los Angeles Times added that Holder must serve an additional 10 years in prison for shooting two other men who were in proximity to Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom.

Since the execution-style murder by Holder was captured on video and obtained by the Los Angeles Police Department shortly after the shots rang out, there was never any question of Holder’s guilt.

Holder’s defense attorney Aaron Janson argued against murder and instead said his client should have been charged with manslaughter. He argued that since both Holder and Hussle were members of the Rolling 60s set of the Crips, having someone of Hussle’s stature accused him of being a snitch, it had triggered Holder into temporary irrational thought.

“This was not just a pleasant conversation between homies who are chopping it up … this was a serious accusation,” Jansen said during his closing argument in 2022. “Mr. Holder Jr. took it serious, as it was. He knows the consequences of being called a snitch in this manner.”

Janson also argued that Holder suffered from severe mental illness. In fact, he produced testimony from Holder’s father that stated Holder was diagnosed with auditory schizophrenia by age 19.

Based on the guilty verdict, none of the defense’s attempts to show mitigating circumstances worked.