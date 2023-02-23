Erykah Badu shares thoughts on her 3 children having different fathers

Erykah Badu was interviewed on Feb. 21. on “The Breakfast Club” where a snippet of the conversation went viral sharing her feelings on having three different fathers for her children. It happened after Charlamagne Tha God asked about her sentiments on how she may be perceived. He mentioned how the media is usually harsh toward women in this same situation, but commented that Badu seems not to have been judged for it.

“Oh, yes. Lucky, born on the right day. I don’t know, I think if you’re transparent people shouldn’t do that,” Badu responded. No one would expect to have three baby daddies, who plans that? But when those things start to happen you don’t stop living; you continue to grow, live, and learn to make the best out of those situations and things. Who would want to do that in this judgmental society?”

Charlamagne laughed and said he assumed she planned it all. Badu joked with him, but gave her perspective on what happens when people fall in love.

“Let’s be transparent for my sisters out there. We fall in love, and love is a chemical thing. I think God makes us fall in love just long enough to get pregnant, so we can go ahead and procreate, keep the race going, then that dies down, and then everything else is on you. Depending on your culture the next step is marriage, the next step is another mate, or whatever. In our culture, the next step is supposed to be marriage and it doesn’t fit everybody; it doesn’t fit me. In this country, marriage is a culture, because you’re supposed to do a certain thing. But because we are all individual beings everybody does not have relationship skills, and everybody doesn’t know how to be a mate. We try, but we aren’t taught that. That’s something that we are not taught how to do. It’s a whole culture built around it, but we don’t even know how to do it and it’s the most important thing,” Badu explained.

Social media users reacted to her perception of love, multiple fathers of her children, relationships and marriage.

I never realized how much people down Erykah Badu. She is so transparent & the true definition of authentic. So it goes to show how judgemental & closed minded this world can be. — ayeyou (@ayegah26) February 22, 2023

Something about Erykah Badu…. gives me voodoo, black magic, witch vibes lol — Miss Jasmine🕊🏳️‍🌈 (@iJazzy1) February 22, 2023