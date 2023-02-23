Black Travelers 72 Hour Guide to Black New York City: 5 Restaurants in Harlem,5 Restaurants in Brooklyn, 5 Black Cultural Landmarks, 2 Black Museums and Alvin Ailey Dance Theater

There is so much to see and do in Black New York City that it can be hard to know where to start. This guide will take you on a tour of some of the best restaurants, cultural landmarks, and museums in Harlem and Brooklyn. So, whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime resident, be sure to check out these amazing spots!

5 Black Restaurants in Harlem

There’s more to Harlem than just soul food. In this multicultural neighborhood, you can find cuisine from all over the world. Here are five of our favorite black-owned restaurants in Harlem.

The Cecil: This upscale restaurant features African and American cuisine. The Cecil has been featured in Food & Wine and Bon Appetit, and it’s been named one of the best restaurants in New York City. Miss Maude’s Spoonbread Too: This cozy restaurant serves up Southern comfort food. Miss Maude’s Spoonbread Too is known for its delicious fried chicken and mac and cheese. Red Rooster: This popular spot is owned by celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson. Red Rooster offers contemporary American cuisine with a Harlem twist. Brown Sugar: This restaurant is a favorite among locals. Brown Sugar serves up Caribbean and soul food staples like jerk chicken and oxtails. Sylvia’s: This legendary restaurant is famous for its ribs and fried chicken. Sylvia’s has been serving up Harlem’s finest soul food since 1962.

5 Black Restaurants in Brooklyn

Brooklyn is a borough in New York City that is known for its diversity. There are many different cultures and languages represented in Brooklyn, and the food is just as diverse. There are several different types of cuisine available in Brooklyn, but some of the best food can be found in the black restaurants.

There are five black restaurants in Brooklyn that are worth checking out. The first is Soul Food Bistro, which is known for its traditional soul food dishes. The second is The Brownstone, which is known for its Creole and Cajun cuisine. The third is The Regal Beagle, which is known for its southern barbecue. The fourth is Miss Mamie’s Spoonbread Too, which is known for its southern comfort food. And the fifth is Ben’s Best, which is known for its Jewish soul food.

If you’re looking for a delicious and unique dining experience, then be sure to check out one of the black restaurants in Brooklyn. You won’t be disappointed!

New York City Black Cultural Landmarks and Black museums

A few years ago, I was in New York City for a conference and had some free time to explore. I was excited to visit some of the famous Black cultural landmarks and museums that are in the city. One of the first places I went to was the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. The Schomburg is a research library that focuses on the history and culture of people of African descent around the world. It was founded by Arturo Schomburg, who was a Black Puerto Rican historian, writer, and activist. I was really impressed by the Schomburg Center. It is a beautiful building and has a lot of interesting exhibits and programs.

I also visited the Studio Museum in Harlem. The Studio Museum is a contemporary art museum that focuses on artists of African descent. I really enjoyed the exhibits at the museum. They had a lot of interesting and provocative artworks.

One of my favorite Black cultural landmarks in New York City is the Abyssinian Baptist Church. The Abyssinian Baptist Church is a historic Black church that was founded in 1808. It is the oldest Black church in the United States. I really enjoyed visiting the church. It is a beautiful building and the congregation is very active and engaged.

Overall, I had a great time visiting Black cultural landmarks and museums in New York City. They are all very interesting and worth a visit.

Alvin Ailey Dance Theater

The Alvin Ailey Dance Theater is a world-renowned dance company that was founded by Alvin Ailey in 1958. Ailey was born in Texas and grew up in Harlem, and he was greatly influenced by the spirituals and gospel music he heard in church. After studying dance in Los Angeles, Ailey founded his own dance company in New York City, and the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater quickly became one of the most popular dance companies in the world. The company’s repertoire includes both modern and jazz dance, and Ailey’s choreography is known for its athleticism, emotion, and spirit. The Alvin Ailey Dance Theater has toured all over the world and has been praised by critics and audiences alike.

Finally, don’t forget to check out the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, one of the most renowned dance companies in the world. With performances at Lincoln Center in Manhattan and the Brooklyn Academy of Music, this company is sure to put on a show you won’t forget