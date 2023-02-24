County in Pennsylvania offering condom delivery

According to the Daily Mail, Delaware County in Pennsylvania is now offering the option for people to have up to 10 free condoms mailed to them in discreet packaging. Due to the rising cases of syphilis infections, the Department of Health in Pennsylvania had to take drastic measures. According to health reports, 113 people were diagnosed with syphilis in 2021 compared to just 71 in 2020.

Your sexual health matters. Doing Delco Safely is able to provide up to 10 free condoms to protect your health. Use the order form: https://t.co/vwFTQ0XtSx pic.twitter.com/TzkFqeK4vb — Delaware County Health Department (@DelcoHD) February 22, 2023

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease. Its early symptoms might include a small sore, called a chancre, on the genitals, rectum or mouth. Advanced cases of the disease can result in damage to the brain, eyes, nerves or heart. Syphilis can be cured in the early stages with an injection of long-acting penicillin.

To prevent more cases, they started a condom distribution program called Doing Delco Safely. For residents to receive the condoms, they are required to provide their name, date of birth, home address, and email address. There is also an option to pick the condoms up from Delaware County’s wellness centers.

This is your reminder that this week is National Condom Week! Doing Delco Safely is here to get you free and discreet protection #doingdelcosafely 🤩 Order Now > https://t.co/vwFTQ0XtSx pic.twitter.com/BymtfAXEO1 — Delaware County Health Department (@DelcoHD) February 15, 2023

According to Inner Body, Pennsylvania ranks No. 28 for the most STDs in America. Delaware County residents reacted to the news with a sense of humor.

Free condoms! "Doing Delco Safely!" Get 10 free condoms on your doorstep delivered discretely. Can't make this stuff up. — Nick Kayal 🇺🇸 🎙 (@NickKayal) February 21, 2023