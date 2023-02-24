Jonathan McReynolds inspires others to look inward with ‘My Truth’ album

Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds released his album My Truth on Feb. 17. His goal for the 12-song project was to help others look inward. As an author and the creator of the nonprofit organization Elihu Nation, he strives to impart wisdom to young people.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.