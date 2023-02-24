Kim and Tim Lewis, owners of Curl Mix, give you the tips to become a $10MM biz

More from Rolling Out

Curl Mix interview Chicago Paperwork Project
Business Videos
Kim and Tim Lewis, owners of Curl Mix, give you the tips to become a $10MM biz
55743FE2-5D06-45E3-A849-5B73E7EF5BA6
Entertainment Videos
Jabari Banks stars in season 2 of 'Bel-Air'
Screen Shot 2023-02-22 at 2.41
Reality TV Videos
Michaele Tocco takes viewers from 'Chaos to Calm' in new season on AspireTV
IMG_7980
Entertainment Videos
Morgan Cooper says if you're not ready, get ready for season 2 of 'Bel-Air'
Josh Johnson
Entertainment Videos
Josh Johnson bares his soul in new comedy special 'Up Here Killing Myself'
tracee elis ross_Arshaw 1
Beauty and Hair Videos
Tracee Ellis Ross shares her mother's influence on her hair and beauty routine
Elizabeth Way and Elena Romero. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Fashion Videos
‘Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style’ lauds hip-hop fashion
332374620_1248293752732764_7700594562325875296_n
Reality TV Videos
Tommy Miles encourages singles to prioritize love over lust in hit dating show
01B38144-ED15-477C-A8B8-911197C25FE9
Entertainment Videos
Coco Jones, Akira Akbar and Cassandra Freeman leading the way in 'Bel-Air'
Honda Battle of the Bands
Music Industry Videos
HBCUs showcase their talent in Alabama at Honda Battle of the Bands
Kierra Sheard-Kelly performs at the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration: An Evening of Inspiration and Culture at the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Music Industry Videos
Kierra Sheard-Kelly joined onstage by 'America's Got Talent' contestants
Actor Frankie Faison. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Entertainment Videos
Frankie Faison proud 'Till' racked up 7 nods from NAACP Image Awards
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x