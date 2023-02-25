Health coach Beverly McGriff lost 83 pounds in 8 months; now wants to help you

Beverly McGriff wants to ensure you get in the best shape of your life.

McGriff’s Facebook page offers a number of health tips like not eating in front of the television, taking deep breaths for the sake of self-care, turning the ingredients of a Big Mac into a salad, emphasizing the importance of taking breaks while working, and other healthy practices to follow.

“I actually lost 83 pounds in eight months with no exercise,” McGriff told her friends in a live stream on Nov. 21, 2022. “It was all nutrition and mindset. I found it so helpful and so easy, I really just wanted to help other people. So now, that’s what I do. I’m paying it forward.”

At the Traffic Sales and Profit Game Plan conference, McGriff spoke to rolling out about her business endeavor.

Where can people find you online and support your business?

I’m a certified health coach on a mission to help as many people as possible reach optimal health. I lost 83 pounds in eight months in 2020, right at the beginning of the pandemic, when people were gaining weight. I did it through mindset and nutrition. I’m really just committed to helping people — especially in our community — achieve their health goals. Not just [to] go on a diet, but to help transform their mind and live their best lives. [To] have [an] internal transformation be exemplified on the outside of their body. So while, yes, they are going to lose weight, they’re going to gain so much more than they’re losing. I’m committed to doing that.

My website is hollywoodsecret.com.

What was the TSP Game Plan conference like?

It’s so amazing. You learn to really not just have ideas, but execute them, be very organized, actually plan your year, and don’t fly by the seat of your pants, which is awesome. There are just so many inspiring stories, so many people sharing how they did it, how long it took them, and how they’re impacting the world. It’s such an invaluable experience.