Jonathan McReynolds getss back to the basics on new album

Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds, is getting back to the fundamentals and building a foundation with his new project, My Truth. In a recent interview the gospel singer compared building a house to his career.

The first level of the house is his introduction to performing publicly and performing at local churches. The next level of the metaphoric house is building his repertoire and followers along with hosting his own shows. The next level of the house would be winning awards, while the top floor would be winning Grammy and Stellar awards. As of February 2023, McReynolds has one Grammy, five nominations and a host of Stellar Awards to add to his collection and hypothetical house.

Here’s what McReynolds said about My Truth.

What is Jonathan McReynolds’ truth?

My truth is on this album. My truth is ultimately that God is real, God is observable. His effects are meaningful and substantial in my own life. There are many things that would say, “Don’t believe in him,” but I have a lot of things that say, “Do.” That’s my truth.

What fuels your transparency and why do you share it with the world?

To me, that’s the easier way to go. I mean, it’s just more simple. Instead of filtering it out for everybody, you have to make it lyrical. You have to make it melodic. You want to make it into a good song, but it’s a lot easier to just start with my thoughts and my words. These are normally words that came out in a conversation or in prayer and just turn into music without too much in between.