Establish a mental connection before heading to the bedroom

With the rise of dating apps and social media, it has become a lot easier to interact with different people online. You could chat with someone often, without truly knowing who you are talking to.

Although it has made dating and hooking up with people much easier, it has also stunted the growth of healthy relationships being developed. The idea of having a mental connection before jumping into a physical connection has become less of a norm.

Holistic lifestyle expert, occupational therapist and podcast host Ivory Shields also weighed in on the conversation with her experience in working with individuals who have physical, developmental, social, or emotional challenges. She specializes in helping people lead independent, productive and satisfying lives.

“We are currently living in a world where true human connection is becoming less of a priority. With the rise of AI, working and schooling from home, and social media platforms; people are connecting with their devices instead of other people. Sadly, this takes a toll on the development and growth of our ability to connect and empathize with others. This can be especially true in romantic relationships,” Shields explains.

When it comes to the conversation on dating, millennials are currently complaining about how the dating pool is so poor due to a lack of connection or being able to communicate effectively. On the other hand, established couples may even find themselves more detached in relationships than before due to the amount of social change that is being endured.

Shields says engaging in sensual activities together can help to strengthen the mental connection in romantic situations. These activities can include deep breathing exercises, massages, cooking together, taking walks, spending time together in nature, taking baths together, and listening to soothing music.

“We learn about the world around us and people in it, by engaging in our five senses,” Shields says.

Although a healthy relationship with yourself is also important.

“The relationship with yourself is the most important one you’ll ever have and it sets the tone for how you connect and relate to anyone else you encounter. Connecting with yourself helps you to understand who you are and who you aren’t; what you like and what you don’t like. You are then able to communicate that to your partner and connect with who you truly are,” Shields adds.

Now when it comes to a serious relationship, a mental connection is needed before a physical one, according to Shields. Not only to protect yourself but to have better experiences with intimacy and sex. This can also increase your discernment if you actually like this person or not, which comes back to protecting oneself.

“Sexual energetic exchange has the power to shift one another’s energetic frequency. Since this is the most powerful energetic exchange one can engage in with another, you’ll want to know if that person’s energy is the kind that you want to embody,” Shields says.